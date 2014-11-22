Colts promote Zurlon Tipton, waive Griff Whalen

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Colts promoted running back Zurlon Tipton from the practice squad. The team later confirmed the move.
Whalen had handled the kick and punt return duties for Indy this season. He was part of an odd play last week that almost resulted in a safety on a kick return.
The Colts signed return man Josh Cribbs this week, who will presumably take over the duties after Whalen's release.
Tipton will provide depth in the Colts' backfield behind Trent Richardson and Dan Herron after the team placed Ahmad Bradshaw on injured reserve.
