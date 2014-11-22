Around the NFL

Colts promote Zurlon Tipton, waive Griff Whalen

Published: Nov 22, 2014 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts added running back depth at the expense of their kick returner.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Colts promoted running back Zurlon Tipton from the practice squad. The team later confirmed the move.

To make room on the active roster the Colts waived receiver and return man Griff Whalen.

Whalen had handled the kick and punt return duties for Indy this season. He was part of an odd play last week that almost resulted in a safety on a kick return.

The Colts signed return man Josh Cribbs this week, who will presumably take over the duties after Whalen's release.

Tipton will provide depth in the Colts' backfield behind Trent Richardson and Dan Herron after the team placed Ahmad Bradshaw on injured reserve.

