Colts promote Tom Telesco to VP of football operations

Published: Feb 08, 2012 at 02:39 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have promoted Tom Telesco to vice president of football operations.

Telesco has spent the past six seasons as the Colts' director of player personnel.

He's one of the few holdovers Indianapolis is keeping in a housecleaning project that has already claimed the jobs of vice chairman Bill Polian, general manager Chris Polian, coach Jim Caldwell and most of Caldwell's staff.

Telesco joined the Colts in 1998 as a scout. He climbed the ranks and after the 2005 season was named director of player personnel.

