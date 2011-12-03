Colts promote rookie McNeill, release Tepper

INDIANAPOLIS -- The winless Indianapolis Colts have promoted tight end Mike McNeill to the active roster and waived offensive lineman Mike Tepper.
McNeill and Tepper are both undrafted rookies who have been on the active roster and the practice squad this season.
McNeill has played in three games this season, while Tepper has started in four of his six appearances.
Indiananapolis (0-11) also has announced that tight end Brody Eldridge, fullback Ryan Mahaffey and defensive tackle Drake Nevis did not travel to New England (8-3) for Sunday's game.
Eldridge is out with a hand injury. Mahaffey will not play because of a concussion and Nevis will miss the game with a lower back injury.
