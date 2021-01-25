Around the NFL

Colts promote QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Colts have found their replacement for Nick Sirianni.

Indianapolis has promoted quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.

Brady has spent the last three seasons on Frank Reich's staff, arriving first as an assistant quarterbacks coach before moving up to quarterbacks coach. He becomes one of only four Black offensive coordinators in the NFL, joining former Chargers head coach and new Lions OC Anthony Lynn, Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. The latter two will meet in Super Bowl LV, and the total could still increase with a few staffs yet to be filled out with the annual cycle of coaching changes.

Brady's promotion makes plenty of sense to those who are familiar with his work. The former Cal State Northridge and Canadian Football League quarterback immediately jumped into coaching upon his retirement from playing in 2009, and has spent half of his professional coaching career as an offensive coordinator, all in the CFL. Brady coordinated offenses in Montreal and Toronto, working under coaches Marc Trestman and Scott Milanovich before networking his way to Indianapolis to serve on Reich's staff in 2018.

After three seasons working with Sirianni -- who left Indianapolis to take the head job in Philadelphia -- and quarterbacks Andrew Luck﻿, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers﻿, the logical choice was Brady. The Colts have been high on Brady for some time, with a ringing endorsement coming from Luck.

"Look, he's sharp," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said of Brady back in December, via Yahoo's Terez Paylor. "I remember Year 1, Frank kept telling me, Andrew told me, how much Marcus helped with protections and getting them ready on third down.

"He's got a very sharp mind, the quarterback room respects him, he works and he's got a great demeanor in terms of calmness. There's never any panic with Marcus. He's always the same; even though the heart may be beating harder underneath, he never shows it."

Brady will get to bring that calm demeanor to Indianapolis' play-calling, which will likely include a new player under center.

