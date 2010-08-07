Colts practice without three O-linemen, two of whom are hurt

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts left tackle Charlie Johnson has a sprained right foot, and backup guard Andy Alleman has injured his back, keeping both out of Saturday's mock game at Anderson University.
Johnson and Alleman were both injured during Friday afternoon's workout. Colts coach Jim Caldwell didn't say how much time either player would miss.
Also out for the second consecutive day was right tackle Ryan Diem. Caldwell said Diem was excused from camp after his wife delivered the couple's first child.
Rookie free agent Mike Newton picked off three passes in the game, leading the defense to a 52-24 victory.
