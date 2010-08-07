Colts practice without three O-linemen, two of whom are hurt

Published: Aug 07, 2010 at 10:52 AM

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts left tackle Charlie Johnson has a sprained right foot, and backup guard Andy Alleman has injured his back, keeping both out of Saturday's mock game at Anderson University.

Johnson and Alleman were both injured during Friday afternoon's workout. Colts coach Jim Caldwell didn't say how much time either player would miss.

Also out for the second consecutive day was right tackle Ryan Diem. Caldwell said Diem was excused from camp after his wife delivered the couple's first child.

Rookie free agent Mike Newton picked off three passes in the game, leading the defense to a 52-24 victory.

The Colts are taking Sunday off and return to work Monday.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals won't activate QB Kyler Murray off PUP list before Sunday's game against Browns

The Arizona Cardinals will not activate quarterback Kyler Murray off the physically unable to perform list before the deadline for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears, DE Montez Sweat agree to four-year, $98 million extension in new money

The Chicago Bears and defensive end Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year contract extension with $98 million in new money and $72.9 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The total deal is worth $105 million, per Rapoport. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 9: Rookie RB renaissance?

Are Bijan Robinson and other youngsters primed to take over down the stretch? What will new QBs do for fantasy assets in Minnesota, Las Vegas and Atlanta? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 9.