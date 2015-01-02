Colts planning to lean on passing game vs. Bengals

The Indianapolis Colts' offense has struggled through December, averaging 12.9 fewer points per game over the last four weeks.
In order to jump-start the stagnant offense, coordinator Pep Hamilton said Thursday he plans to get back to what the Colts do best Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Our emphasis is to just try and score every time we touch the football," he said, per The Indianapolis Star. "If that's (by) running the football, that's great. Ideally we want to have balance in our offense. But at this point, we have to accentuate our strengths and do what we do best and find ways to score."
That strength is clearly passing the football.
Andrew Luck led the NFL with 40 touchdown throws and finished third in the NFL in passing yards with 4,761.
All season the Colts' offense has mirrored Luck's play. Sunday he'll get a boost from T.Y. Hilton's return from injury and a healthier Dwayne Allen.
While the Colts have insisted on striking a balance in the running game this season, it hasn't been productive. Their 100.8 rushing yards per game are the fewest among AFC playoff teams and the 3.9 yards per carry ranks 22nd in the NFL. The combination of Trent Richardson and Dan Herron threatens no one.
Hamilton frustrated fans early in the season with his insistence on forcing the running game instead of leaning on his stud quarterback. While balance is a goal in every offense, the coordinator appears willing to admit that the strength of the Colts' offense has been and always will reside on the arm of Andrew Luck.
Sunday will be another reminder.
