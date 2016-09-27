Colts place veteran pass-rusher Trent Cole on IR

The team announced Tuesday that Trent Cole was placed on injured reserve. The veteran outside linebacker had been dealing with a back injury.
In a related move, the Colts also signed guard Adam Redmond to the practice squad and released safety Lee Hightower.
Cole had failed to generate a sack over two games, but losing him doesn't help a defense that has been slammed with early season injuries.
The 33-year-old, in theory, was being counted on to rush the passer for a team with just four takedowns on the year, ranking them ahead of just five other clubs. The only good news for the Colts is that it wasn't another injury to their paper-thin secondary.