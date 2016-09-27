Around the NFL

Colts place veteran pass-rusher Trent Cole on IR

Published: Sep 27, 2016 at 04:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

A hyper-banged-up Indianapolis Colts defense is losing another contributor.

The team announced Tuesday that Trent Cole was placed on injured reserve. The veteran outside linebacker had been dealing with a back injury.

In a related move, the Colts also signed guard Adam Redmond to the practice squad and released safety Lee Hightower.

Cole had failed to generate a sack over two games, but losing him doesn't help a defense that has been slammed with early season injuries. 

The 33-year-old, in theory, was being counted on to rush the passer for a team with just four takedowns on the year, ranking them ahead of just five other clubs. The only good news for the Colts is that it wasn't another injury to their paper-thin secondary.

Battling back issues at his age, it's fair to wonder if this could be it for Cole, who has played in 171 career NFL games for the Colts and Eagles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers CEO Mark Murphy offers no updates on Aaron Rodgers' contract

Following the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy spoke with the media, but offered no details and few words regarding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers or his contract. 
news

Cardinals, veteran QB Colt McCoy agree to one-year deal

Journeyman signal-caller Colt McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL expects to have full stadiums for 2021 season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league expects to have full stadiums during the 2021 season.
news

Raiders extend LT Kolton Miller for three years, $54.015M

﻿Kolton Miller﻿ became the first 2018 draft pick to sign a multi-year extension. The Raiders agreed to a three-year extension worth $18.005 million average per year in new money ($54.015 million total) with $42.6 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL informs clubs Phase One of offseason workouts can begin April 19

The league informed clubs they can begin Phase One of the offseason workout program on April 19, Tom Pelissero reports. Players are allowed to work out at the team facility in small groups.
news

NFL owners approve enhanced schedule with 17 regular-season games per team

NFL owners approved an enhanced regular-season schedule featuring 17 games per team. The new schedule also features three preseason games per team.
news

2021 NFL season: Team-by-team opponents for every game

Each team's opponents for every game in the 2021 NFL season, which now features 17 regular-season games per team for the first time in league history.
news

What you need to know about enhanced NFL schedule featuring 17 regular-season games per team

NFL owners voted Tuesday to approve an enhanced schedule which will feature 17 regular-season games per team -- a one-game expansion from the previous 16-game schedule. Here is what you need to know about the new schedule.
news

Bruce Arians follows through on promise, gets tattoo following Bucs' Super Bowl LV triumph

Bruce Arians promised he'd get some fresh ink if the Bucs achieved the ultimate prize.

His team held up their end of the bargain, so it was time for the 68-year-old coach to follow through on his guarantee.
news

Texans GM: We take allegations against Deshaun Watson 'very seriously'

Houston general manager Nick Caserio addressed the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against quarterback Deshaun Watson in an interview with the team's website this week.
news

Roundup: Seahawks give newly acquired OL Gabe Jackson three-year, $22.575M extension

Former BYU receiver Micah Simon didn't get a chance to have a pro day before he began his attempt to land with an NFL team because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up going undrafted, but 2021 gave him an opportunity for redemption.
news

David Johnson: 'Competition' with Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay will make Texans better in 2021

After the arrival of Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, who started 12 games last season in Houston, believes having a capable trio will be a boon for the Texans' offense.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW