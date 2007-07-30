Colts place S Sanders on unable to perform list

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -The Indianapolis Colts placed former Pro Bowl safety Bob Sanders and linebacker Keith O'Neil, a key special teams performer, on the physically unable to perform list.

Neither was expected to practice at the start of training camp after having offseason medical procedures. Sanders had shoulder surgery, while O'Neil underwent sports hernia surgery.

Team president Bill Polian also announced several housecleaning moves Monday.

Tarik Glenn, who announced his retirement last week with one year left on his contract, was placed on the reserve/retired list.

Defensive tackle Quinn Pitcock, a third-round choice out of Ohio State, was placed on the reserve/drafted-unsigned list because he has not yet passed his physical. Pitcock was the only draft pick missing from Monday morning's first workout and is expected to join his new teammates in the next couple of days.

The Colts also released defensive tackle Quintin Echols and offensive lineman Albert Bimper, placed undrafted rookie defensive back Antonio Smith on injured reserve and claimed rookie defensive back Duane Coleman off waivers from Buffalo.

Coleman, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback out of Clemson, was not drafted in April.

Polian said it's likely undrafted rookie receiver Michael DePriest would be placed on injured reserve later this week.

