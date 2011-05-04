Colts, Pats on different paths to find successor for star QB

And Mallett looks like he could be an exceptional third-round value. He might very well have the best arm of any quarterback in the draft. He is the son of a football coach, and has an exceptional understanding of the game. His off-the-field issues can't be overlooked, but they aren't likely to be a problem under the iron-fisted control of Bill Belichick and in a locker room with Brady and other veterans having zero tolerance for bad behavior by a newbie.