Colts, Pats ... Manning, Brady ... Get ready to rumble!

The Colts, 6-3, already have lost three road games this year, making them vulnerable when leaving Indianapolis. They make less big, explosive plays than before, and now instead of leading the league in big-play drives (four plays or less to score), they lead the league in 10-play scoring drives. Manning has been hit more this year than any other year -- although he still is not getting sacked, as the Colts are the best team in the league in protecting their passer. Manning has also thrown the ball away more this year -- even throwing the ball out of bounds -- which, when playing Manning, is like a sack. The Patriots' challenge in this game will be the same as every year: get Manning to throw the ball away, move him out of the pocket, make him throw the ball from different locations, and don't allow him to gain a clear understanding of their coverage from pre-snap alignment.