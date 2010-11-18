Colts-Patriots never gets old because of Manning, Brady

5) The Vikings have lost twice as much as they've won in 2010, and if they play to form against Green Bay on Sunday, it's worth asking whether it's time to see what you have in Leslie Frazier. Garrett was one example of a coordinator who many believed would be different leading a team, and Frazier is another. By all accounts, the Minnesota defensive coordinator has the universal respect of the locker room, being a former player, and has long been seen as a potential head coach. So if there's one coach on that staff capable of pulling the team together in the face of crisis, and perhaps getting individual players turned around, it might be Frazier. And it would actually be easier to pull off than it was for Dallas, since Darrell Bevell's in place to run the other side of the ball, whereas Phillips had no defensive coordinator. At the very least, at 3-7, it wouldn't hurt to try.