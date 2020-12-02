Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez announces cancer 'surgery went well'

One day after announcing he would have to undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor, Indianapolis Colts punter ﻿Rigoberto Sanchez﻿ stated Tuesday that his "surgery went well."

The 26-year-old Sanchez announced via Instagram on Monday that he was having surgery due to a cancerous tumor, but has not revealed the type of cancer. Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that Sanchez was informed of the diagnosis "late in the week."

In his fourth season with the Colts, Sanchez played on Sunday in Indianapolis' loss to the Titans, handling five punts and an onside kick, though his usual kickoff duties were wrested away from him. Playing with cancer and with that knowledge, Sanchez' five punts averaged an outstanding 50.8 yards.

Two days later, he announced a promising surgery was had and added he was "overwhelmed by all the love and support everyone sent my way."

Despite the unsettling news, Sanchez' posts have been positive on consecutive days.

"So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body," he posted Monday. "I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out.

"Unfortunately, there are things you can't control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can't flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever.

"Makes me sick that I'll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down.