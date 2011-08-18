Colts owner plans to contribute to state fair fund

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts are pitching in to help the victims of the Indiana State Fair stage collapse that killed five people and injured dozens of others.
Colts owner Jim Irsay said Thursday that he plans to donate $1 for each ticket distributed at Friday night's preseason game at home against the Washington Redskins.
The fund is intended to help victims and families of those who were killed or injured. The Colts also plan to have a moment of silence before the game and are urging fans to make a $10 donation to the fund.
Irsay says the community was "shaken to the core" and calls it a "heartbreaking accident."
Central Indiana Community Foundation spokesman Mike Knight said a relocated fair concert by Train and Maroon 5 at Conseco Fieldhouse on Thursday was expected raise at least $300,000 for the fund.
