Around the NFL

Colts owner Jim Irsay: 'This year isn't over'

Published: Oct 22, 2016 at 04:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts sit at 2-4 in the cellar of the AFC South. Most view the Colts season as a dismal disappointment, but owner Jim Irsay decided to make a different interpretation.

"We could be 6-0 right now if the ball bounced our way," Irsay told USA TODAY'S Jarrett Bell this week.

They could also be 0-6, with their two wins of the come-from-behind variety. (Charlie Conway taught us about the 'quarter of an inch theory'.)

You are what your record says you are, to rip a well-worn Bill Parcells phrase.

Indy has been in every game this season, but the fatally flawed team has faltered when it mattered. Losing a 14-point lead with under seven minutes to go last week in Houston was the microcosm of the season.

The heat on coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson has increased as the disappointment mounts in Indianapolis. Irsay, however, defended his coach and GM duo, both of whom received contract extensions this offseason.

"When I made the decision in January, it was a long-term decision," Irsay said. "I know we're under a lot of pressure. But this year isn't over."

The owner defended Grigson, who after picking Andrew Luck in his first draft has failed to cultivate talent around the quarterback. His efforts to build a defense have been particularly poor the past several seasons.

"The heap of criticism that has fallen on Ryan Grigson, it is so unjust," Irsay said. "No one bothers to see what the accomplishments have been the first five years."

The accomplishments included three straight playoff appearances with Luck at the helm -- you'll remember the 2014 AFC Finalist banner meme. Yet it all fell apart last season with Luck's injury. This year, Luck has put up points -- the Colts are one of four teams to score 20-plus points in every game this season -- but the losses mount due to an inept defense.

"We've got to score in the thirties," Irsay said.

That admission is a big reason his defensive-minded coach and struggling GM are under fire from fans.

On Sunday, the Colts face the Titans, and Luck has never lost to Tennessee in his career. Perhaps another division failure might change Irsay's optimistic tune. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans RB Mark Ingram joins MLS club D.C. United's ownership group

He may have left the DMV area, but the former Ravens RB has decided to invest in a professional team whose home can be found in our nation's capital. 
news

Cam Newton exits Patriots OTAs after appearing to have issue with throwing hand

New England Patriots quarterback exited Friday's OTA session after appearing have an issue with his throwing hand, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
news

Robert Saleh: Jamison Crowder 'working through' contractual matters while absent from Jets OTAs

The Jets' busy offseason has put the status of one of their more reliable pass-catchers in recent years in an interesting position. Jamison Crowder is 
news

Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a trip to Pittsburgh this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season. The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday.
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. 
news

Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, to receive heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.
news

Falcons TE Hayden Hurst 'on a mission' to generate breakout season

With dynamic rookie Kyle Pitts waiting in the wings, Hayden Hurst has extra incentive to break out in Year 4.
news

Andre Dillard ready to battle Jordan Mailata for Eagles starting LT job: 'I welcome all competition'

The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping for a true training camp battle for the starting left tackle job between a former first-round pick, Andre Dillard, and a former seventh-rounder, Jordan Mailata.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb channels Terrell Owens entering Year 2: 'Get your popcorn ready'

Following a promising rookie season, CeeDee Lamb showed up to OTAs with new bracelet emblazoned with the catchphrase of another former Cowboys wide receiver.
news

James Robinson taking Jaguars RB adds in stride: 'I have to go out there and control what I can control'

With the signing of Carlos Hyde and the drafting of Travis Etienne, Jaguars RB James Robinson has gone from being the lone bright spot for a one-win team to a member of a crowded RB room. The second-year back is taking it in stride, though. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW