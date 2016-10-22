Colts owner Jim Irsay: 'This year isn't over'

The Indianapolis Colts sit at 2-4 in the cellar of the AFC South. Most view the Colts season as a dismal disappointment, but owner Jim Irsay decided to make a different interpretation.
"We could be 6-0 right now if the ball bounced our way," Irsay told USA TODAY'S Jarrett Bell this week.
They could also be 0-6, with their two wins of the come-from-behind variety. (Charlie Conway taught us about the 'quarter of an inch theory'.)
You are what your record says you are, to rip a well-worn Bill Parcells phrase.
Indy has been in every game this season, but the fatally flawed team has faltered when it mattered. Losing a 14-point lead with under seven minutes to go last week in Houston was the microcosm of the season.
The heat on coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson has increased as the disappointment mounts in Indianapolis. Irsay, however, defended his coach and GM duo, both of whom received contract extensions this offseason.
"When I made the decision in January, it was a long-term decision," Irsay said. "I know we're under a lot of pressure. But this year isn't over."
The owner defended Grigson, who after picking Andrew Luck in his first draft has failed to cultivate talent around the quarterback. His efforts to build a defense have been particularly poor the past several seasons.
"The heap of criticism that has fallen on Ryan Grigson, it is so unjust," Irsay said. "No one bothers to see what the accomplishments have been the first five years."
The accomplishments included three straight playoff appearances with Luck at the helm -- you'll remember the 2014 AFC Finalist banner meme. Yet it all fell apart last season with Luck's injury. This year, Luck has put up points -- the Colts are one of four teams to score 20-plus points in every game this season -- but the losses mount due to an inept defense.
"We've got to score in the thirties," Irsay said.
That admission is a big reason his defensive-minded coach and struggling GM are under fire from fans.