Colts owner Jim Irsay arrested on DWI charge, released on bail

Police say they found multiple prescription drugs in Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's vehicle after he was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving.
Police in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel say Irsay was stopped late Sunday after he was spotted driving slowly, coming to a stop in the roadway and failing to use a turn signal.
Police say the 54-year-old Irsay failed several roadside field sobriety tests before he was arrested. Police didn't release any information about a blood-alcohol test being given to Irsay.
Carmel police said the drugs found in Irsay's vehicle weren't associated with any prescription bottles found inside.
Irsay was booked into the Hamilton County (Ind.) Jail on preliminary charges of one count of operating while intoxicated and four counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to police. Irsay was released on bail Monday afternoon. He is due back in court on March 26.
"Deepest thx to family, friends, fans, colleagues for the messages of support, thoughts and prayers," Irsay said. "Impossible to tell u how much this means."
Irsay, who lives in Carmel, became the Colts owner in 1997 after the death of his father, Robert Irsay.
"The team will issue additional statements when the facts are sorted and we are aware of the next steps to this process," the statement said. "Many fans have reached out to express their concern and we appreciate their support."
The team later issued a second statement that said, "The club continues to fully support Mr. Irsay but must refrain from commenting further at least until formal charges have been filed."
Irsay acknowledged in 2002 that he had become dependent on painkillers after several years of orthopedic operations but said he had overcome the problem after undergoing treatment.
Marion County prosecutors said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated how Irsay obtained the painkillers. Federal authorities wouldn't confirm any investigation was taking place. Prosecutors at the time said they saw no reason to charge Irsay.
A plastic surgeon who wrote painkiller prescriptions for Irsay later surrendered his federal permit to prescribe narcotic drugs.
Forbes magazine estimated Irsay's net worth at $1.6 billion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.