Colts OT: Clowney 'screwed' after surgery

Jadeveon Clowney's injured knee will cause him to miss the rest of the season after the rookie underwent microfracture surgery.
A man who has undergone the same type of invasive knee procedure believes the No. 1 overall pick will struggle even when he is able to return.
"He's screwed," Indianapolis Colts right tackle Gosder Cherilus said of Clowney, per The Indianapolis Star. "His game is all about explosion. That's a problem. I'm out there dancing. I'm an offensive lineman. That's a different ballgame. He's screwed. I'm just being honest."
Clowney was drafted in part to beat Cherilus and take down Andrew Luck for future years. Given the tackle's experience, however, he'd be surprised if Clowney returns to the athlete and player he was prior to the injury.
"He has to be fully, fully committed," Cherilus said. "They told me I would be back in 12 months. I fought and came back in nine months. But it wasn't right. It set me back for another six weeks. You are going to deal with stuff for the rest of your career. Period. You're going to have to learn how to deal with it. And you have to be extremely disciplined. You have to do all the little things.
"Man, I'm telling you -- it's hard."
