Around the NFL

Colts OT: Clowney 'screwed' after surgery

Published: Dec 12, 2014 at 12:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jadeveon Clowney's injured knee will cause him to miss the rest of the season after the rookie underwent microfracture surgery.

A man who has undergone the same type of invasive knee procedure believes the No. 1 overall pick will struggle even when he is able to return.

"He's screwed," Indianapolis Colts right tackle Gosder Cherilus said of Clowney, per The Indianapolis Star. "His game is all about explosion. That's a problem. I'm out there dancing. I'm an offensive lineman. That's a different ballgame. He's screwed. I'm just being honest."

Clowney was drafted in part to beat Cherilus and take down Andrew Luck for future years. Given the tackle's experience, however, he'd be surprised if Clowney returns to the athlete and player he was prior to the injury.

"He has to be fully, fully committed," Cherilus said. "They told me I would be back in 12 months. I fought and came back in nine months. But it wasn't right. It set me back for another six weeks. You are going to deal with stuff for the rest of your career. Period. You're going to have to learn how to deal with it. And you have to be extremely disciplined. You have to do all the little things.

"Man, I'm telling you -- it's hard."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 15 schedule and recaps the Cardinals' win over the Rams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos granted permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coach

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching vacancy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the clubs' previous two contests with a right shoulder strain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE