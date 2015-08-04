Around the NFL

Colts optimistic Hilton, Castonzo will sign extensions

Published: Aug 04, 2015 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts are working diligently to lock down two cornerstones before training camp ends.

No. Not Andrew Luck.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp that the more immediate priorities for the Colts are receiver T.Y. Hilton and left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

"There is optimism that they could finish both extensions before training camp ends," Rapoport said. "Once camp ends, then business starts and it's no more time to talk contracts."

After some offseason speculation that Indy drafted rookie receiver Phillip Dorsett to eventually replace Hilton, the sides mutually want to strike a long-term solution.

"This organization loves and wants to reward (Hilton)," said Rapoport. "He's a high-character guy and they want nothing more than to give him the kind of contract extension that he deserves."

Hilton's agent Drew Rosenhaus was at Colts camp and is expected to meet with the team's brass Tuesday.

Speaking with the media, Rosenhaus made clear Hilton "wants to be here for his entire career."

Hilton is scheduled to make $1.542 million this year. The speedy receiver tweeted after Dez Bryant and Demaryius Thomas signed their $70 million deals, wondering whether the bar was now set for other wideouts. We'd expect Hilton's extension to come in under those numbers. 

As for Castonzo, the former No. 22 overall pick in 2011 is set to make $7.438 million. Pro Football Focus ranked the 26-year-old blocker the No. 10-rated left tackle in the NFL in 2014.

The Colts want to make sure he's around for years to come to protect Luck's blind side.

