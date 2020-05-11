Around the NFL

Monday, May 11, 2020 12:18 PM

Colts OC: Rivers sold on Indy because of strong OL

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Philip Rivers doesn't have a ton of time left in his NFL career, so when it came time to choose his next destination, he selected one that would protect him better than most.

After several years spent playing behind a porous offensive line in Los Angeles, Rivers saw the big uglies in Indianapolis and signed on the dotted line. He won't be around forever, but at least he can plan on not getting hit as much.

"The big part of Philip being here is Anthony CastonzoQuenton Nelson," Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Monday. "Ryan KellyBraden SmithMark Glowinski. Those guys are studs"

"That's something that he just kept mentioning after we signed him of how valuable those guys were to him."

That group finished as the No. 3 offensive line in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus' position group rankings. Thanks to continuity across the board (personnel, coaches, play-calling), the Colts have thrived and are equipped to give any signal-caller ample time to work.

The Chargers, meanwhile, ranked 29th in the NFL in the same category, per PFF. Russell Okung's absence forced the Chargers to shuffle players, resulting in inconsistency and nearly constant harassment of Rivers. Tackles Trent Scott and Sam Tevi combined to allow 88 pressures in 2019, second most of any tackle duo in the NFL, per PFF.

Rivers can rest assured he won't face that type of pressure in 2020. That alone is worth a move to a cold-weather city, especially where the team plays mostly indoors.

Related Content

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles
news

LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles

The All-Decade RB will return for his 12th and probably final season in 2020, but where will McCoy land? He hinted he'd be open to a return to Philly.
Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott
news

Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott

The former Dallas RB  had to hold out into the regular season before Jerry Jones and Smith's representation came to an agreement. Could Dak do the same?
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders, CB Prince Amukamara agree to terms

A former Giants first-round pick and standout with the Bears, cornerback Prince Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Washington Redskins' Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
news

Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins needs 'great players,' 'elite culture'

Urban Meyer believes criticism of Dwayne Haskins is unwarranted and that what the young QB really needs is good leadership and great players around him. 
Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor
news

Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

The addition of Jonathan Taylor to Indy's backfield, which already boasts Marlon Mack, sets the Colts up to have one of the league's best backfields, their OC says.
Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, reacts after Schalke's Haji Wright, right, scored his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
news

NFL to closely monitor restart of soccer in Europe

Soccer's return without fans in Europe on May 16 will provide the NFL with its closest comparison to date since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major sports two months ago.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Falcons could bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team might fill its final open roster spot with a kicker to push Koo in 2020.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL