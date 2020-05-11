Colts OC: Rivers sold on Indy because of strong OL

Philip Rivers doesn't have a ton of time left in his NFL career, so when it came time to choose his next destination, he selected one that would protect him better than most.

After several years spent playing behind a porous offensive line in Los Angeles, Rivers saw the big uglies in Indianapolis and signed on the dotted line. He won't be around forever, but at least he can plan on not getting hit as much.

"That's something that he just kept mentioning after we signed him of how valuable those guys were to him."

That group finished as the No. 3 offensive line in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus' position group rankings. Thanks to continuity across the board (personnel, coaches, play-calling), the Colts have thrived and are equipped to give any signal-caller ample time to work.

The Chargers, meanwhile, ranked 29th in the NFL in the same category, per PFF. Russell Okung's absence forced the Chargers to shuffle players, resulting in inconsistency and nearly constant harassment of Rivers. Tackles Trent Scott and Sam Tevi combined to allow 88 pressures in 2019, second most of any tackle duo in the NFL, per PFF.