Colts need to think long-term success with next head coach

When Jimmy Johnson went 1-15 in his first year in Dallas, he could point to his success at the University of Miami to convince the players he had the right approach. When he went 7-9 the next year, he could sell improvement in his program and that they were close. As he entered his third year, he knew he needed to make changes to his staff, in part because of his prior experience as a head coach. With those changes came an 11-win season, and the rest is history. Johnson had the credibility to think and sell long-term. Assistants who have not been head coaches often don't. Look no further than the recent firings of Steve Spagnuolo, Todd Haley, Tony Sparano and others who didn't have head-coaching experience.