Colts must pick right horse in Wayne-Mathis payday derby

At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Mathis lacks the bulk and power to hold up against the run. He routinely gets knocked off the ball and his inability to hold the point allows opponents to run successfully on the edges. In the past, the Colts kept him off the field on early downs to compensate for his deficiencies, but he has been forced to play more in running situations due to their lack of depth at end. Given their consistent struggles to stop opposing ground games, keeping Mathis on the field more might not be a wise idea.