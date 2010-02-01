Colts' Mudd ready to get down and dirty vs. Saints' Williams

Despite so many lightly regarded players manning key roles, Mudd created an airtight protection scheme that resulted in the Colts surrendering the fewest sacks in the league (13). Facing a challenging exotic blitz package from the Saints, Mudd will have to concoct a plan that keeps Manning upright and allows him to take advantage of the favorable matchups that the Colts enjoy on the outside. Generating big plays is the key to Indy's success, and it all starts with Mudd's blueprint for winning the battle upfront.