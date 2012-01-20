Colts meet with Titans DC Gray for close to six hours

The Indianapolis Colts are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach, as the team interviewed Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray for nearly six hours Friday, according to league sources.
Sources also said the Colts want to speak to former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress in regard to their opening.
The Colts, who fired Jim Caldwell following a disastrous 2-14 regular season without star quarterback Peyton Manning, continue to add candidates from the league's pool of coordinators. Sources said New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer also are on their list.