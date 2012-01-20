Colts meet with Titans DC Gray for close to six hours

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 07:47 AM

The Indianapolis Colts are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach, as the team interviewed Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray for nearly six hours Friday, according to league sources.

Pollard not worried about history

When Eli Manning compared himself to Tom Brady before the season, people laughed. But Albert Breer writes that the Giants QB has done what it takes to be considered an elite NFL signal-caller. More ...

Sources also said the Colts want to speak to former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress in regard to their opening.

The Colts, who fired Jim Caldwell following a disastrous 2-14 regular season without star quarterback Peyton Manning, continue to add candidates from the league's pool of coordinators. Sources said New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer also are on their list.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders CB William Jackson III wants fresh start, could be traded out of D.C. ahead of deadline

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported cornerback William Jackson III would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in active trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Jason Peters ready for return to Philly: Eagles fans 'pride themselves on being nasty'

Jason Peters spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, so he knows Eagles fans quite well and what he's in for this weekend in a highly anticipated showdown between NFC East rivals.

news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Bears top Commanders on Thursday night; Chiefs edge out Bills

Will the Bears get back to .500 in a prime-time battle against the Commanders? Can the Chiefs top the Bills in a must-see matchup of AFC powers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 6 game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE