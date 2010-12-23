Colts' Mathis fined for helmet-to-helmet hit on Jags' Garrard

Indianapolis ColtsPro Bowl defensive end Robert Mathis was fined an undisclosed amount by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard in last Sunday's game.
"I didn't even think about it until (Wednesday) when my agent called me," Mathis said, according to *The Indianapolis Star*. "I was just trying to swat the ball away. He pumped it and I was trying to get the ball out."
Mathis said the fine won't change his playing style.
"If you change the way you've been taught to play football, you won't have a job," he said. "If you continue to play the way you've been taught to play, you're going to get fined. It's a double-edged sword."
Garrard was 24-of-38 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the Jaguars' 34-24 loss. He become Jacksonville's single-season leader in touchdown passes with 22.