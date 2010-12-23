Colts' Mathis fined for helmet-to-helmet hit on Jags' Garrard

Published: Dec 23, 2010 at 05:09 AM

Indianapolis ColtsPro Bowl defensive end Robert Mathis was fined an undisclosed amount by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard in last Sunday's game.

Mathis tweeted about the fine Wednesday night.

"I didn't even think about it until (Wednesday) when my agent called me," Mathis said, according to *The Indianapolis Star*. "I was just trying to swat the ball away. He pumped it and I was trying to get the ball out."

Mathis said the fine won't change his playing style.

"If you change the way you've been taught to play football, you won't have a job," he said. "If you continue to play the way you've been taught to play, you're going to get fined. It's a double-edged sword."

Garrard was 24-of-38 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the Jaguars' 34-24 loss. He become Jacksonville's single-season leader in touchdown passes with 22.

