Colts' Manning denies having draft discussions with Polian

As Peyton Manning takes steps toward getting back on the field, he admits anything having to do with his long-term future is off his radar.
Namely, that pertains to the question of what the winless Indianapolis Colts do with their first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. That pick could be the No. 1 overall pick, and could be used to draft Manning's eventual replacement. It's thought by many that could be Stanford's Andrew Luck, if he decides to go pro.
Darlington: Phase 2 for Manning
Peyton Manning remains unwilling to discuss his future in Indy, but Jeff Darlington writes he's happy to disclose the new news about his neck rehab. More ...
Colts vice chairman Bill Polian told radio listeners last month he has already spoken with Manning about using a high pick on a quarterback. But when Manning held court at his locker on Friday, he denied that conversation took place.
"I will say that he and I have not had a conversation about the 2012 draft," Manning told reporters. "Bill keeps a lot of the players informed on different things, but I've never known who we were going to draft in years past.
"It (shouldn't be) insinuated that he checks with me. I'm not in personnel. I don't do personnel. I've had no conversation about the 2012 draft. Especially, I think that's inappropriate to even think that I would have during the 2011 season while we're playing."
Manning was asked if Polian was being truthful. He said he might have been told "a couple of years ago" by Polian the team would eventually draft his replacement, but it's not a conversation that has taken place recently.
"I don't know what was said on the radio show, but that's just not a conversation that happened between he and I," reiterated Manning.
The draw, of course, is that the four-time NFL MVP's long-term future isn't in Indianapolis given his ascending contract and $28 million option bonus next year to keep him on the roster.
Manning is doing his best to keep himself out of the conversation.
"Whatever Bill has to do for the organization, that's what he has to do," Manning said. "I just play football. I really have been just the starting quarterback here for 13 years, and no other hat or role besides that. … I don't know what else to say besides that."