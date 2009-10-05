Colts' Manning continues his awe-inspiring start

Who's to blame now? You can't blame Jessica Simpson or Terrell Owens for the latest poor performances of Tony Romo. The Dallas quarterback has been very pedestrian the last eight games -- throwing nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions, fumbling eight times (losing four) and, most importantly, only winning three games. To me, Romo misses former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells being in his ear, stressing that the details get done right. As Parcells would always say, "One wrong, all wrong." And there is much wrong in Big D these days.