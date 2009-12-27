Colts' Manning becomes fourth player to reach 50,000 yards passing

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 11:08 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Peyton Manning became the fourth player in NFL history to pass for at least 50,000 yards against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Manning entered the game needing 159 yards to reach the milestone. He surpassed the mark on a 24-yard completion to Austin Collie, and joins Brett Favre, Dan Marino and John Elway as the only quarterbacks to do so.

Manning might not be finished yet. He needs one more 300-yard game to tie the NFL single-season record. He has nine, one short of Rich Gannon's mark, set with Oakland in 2002 and tied by New Orleans' Drew Brees last season.

With the Colts leading 15-10 in the third quarter, Manning was replaced by backup Curtis Painter, a rookie from Purdue who had not appeared in an NFL game until Sunday.

