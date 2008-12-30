Colts' Manning a near unanimous MVP pick with NFL.com writers

There are plenty of worthy candidates this season, and the seven I consider the most deserving, in alphabetical order, are: Kerry Collins, Matt Cassel, Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington, Ed Reed, Matt Ryan, and DeMarcus Ware. My choice is Manning. He missed all of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury, then came back with an offensive line that was riddled with injuries. He started the season behind three rookie linemen who started a combined 20 games this season. Also, the Colts' running game was a non-factor, allowing teams to play the pass and not worry about the run. After the Colts started 3-4, Manning came up big over the final nine weeks. He threw 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions in the nine-game stretch -- all victories. Nobody over the last nine weeks has played better or contributed more to his team's success.