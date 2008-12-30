Colts' Manning a near unanimous MVP pick with NFL.com writers

Published: Dec 30, 2008 at 12:51 PM

The candidates for this season's NFL MVP award are plentiful. So we asked our writers who they would pick if they had a vote. Their answers might give us a good indication of who will actually win the award when it is officially announced on Friday. Here they are:

Steve Wyche: Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning wrapped up the MVP in Week 16 when he completed his first 17 passes and rallied Indianapolis to a 31-24 victory over Jacksonville, sealing the Colts' seventh consecutive playoff appearance. He clinched it by leading his team on a run of nine consecutive wins to end the regular season, throwing 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions in that span. Manning, who brought the Colts out of a 3-4 funk to start the season, is the MVP not because he put up the gaudiest numbers, but the most meaningful and timely numbers. Also, put any other worthy MVP candidates -- Adrian Peterson, Michael Turner, Kurt Warner, Steve Smith, Albert Haynesworth, James Harrison, DeMarcus Ware -- on a Colts team without Manning. Would Indianapolis be any better? Or even as good? Now put Manning behind center on their teams, minus those players. Case closed.

Award tour: NFL.com's picks

Who was this year's MVP? Top coach? Best offensive rookie? NFL.com's Steve Wyche, Vic Carucci, Pat Kirwan, Thomas George and Gil Brandt reveal their picks. More ...

Vic Carucci: Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning has won this honor after more dominant seasons statistically, but is no less deserving. In fact, it's conceivable that Manning has never been more valuable. He hardly looked like an MVP candidate in September while working his way back from two operations to deal with an infected bursa in his left knee that sidelined him for the preseason. Manning has since regained the form that makes him one of the greatest players in NFL history. Thanks to his prolific passing and unparalleled leadership, the Colts overcame a struggling running game and defense and became the league's hottest team through the second half of the season.

Thomas George: Ed Reed

The Baltimore defense has long gained its reputation and its identity with Ray Lewis controlling the flow at middle linebacker. But it is at the rear of this defense where safety Ed Reed roams and that is where the game's most impactful player and its MVP resides. Reed has been so good for so long that fans now routinely expect the spectacular from him. He has helped push a Ravens club that is not extraordinary from top to bottom but full of desire to a successful first season under coach John Harbagh. Reed's nine interceptions this season have been returned on average for 29.6 yards and two were touchdowns. He is an offensive threat on defense. A gifted punt returner. A difference-maker. The most valuable.

Pat Kirwan: Peyton Manning

My finalists included Adrian Peterson, Drew Brees, and even Eli Manning. But Peyton Manning's performance with all the injuries, including his own (which caused him to miss the preseason), was second to none. The Colts defense is ranked 24th vs. the run, which limits Manning's opportunities. The Colts offense struggles to run the ball, ranking 31st. His center, Jeff Saturday, missed significant time, guard Ryan Lilja is out with an injury and teams blitzed him early in the season. Manning put the team on his back and carried them to the playoffs. At times we all take him for granted but this year he has been above and beyond what a league MVP should be to his team.

Gil Brandt: Peyton Manning

There are plenty of worthy candidates this season, and the seven I consider the most deserving, in alphabetical order, are: Kerry Collins, Matt Cassel, Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington, Ed Reed, Matt Ryan, and DeMarcus Ware. My choice is Manning. He missed all of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury, then came back with an offensive line that was riddled with injuries. He started the season behind three rookie linemen who started a combined 20 games this season. Also, the Colts' running game was a non-factor, allowing teams to play the pass and not worry about the run. After the Colts started 3-4, Manning came up big over the final nine weeks. He threw 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions in the nine-game stretch -- all victories. Nobody over the last nine weeks has played better or contributed more to his team's success.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp passes away at 75

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Chiefs and Oilers defensive tackle Curley Culp passed away Saturday at the age of 75.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
news

What Jaguars must do to help struggling Trevor Lawrence; Cowboys' Micah Parsons for DPOY?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains what the Jaguars need to do to help Trevor Lawrence rebound from a rough first 10 games of his NFL career. Plus, a look at Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' case for Defensive Player of the Year, a new candidate for the title of WR1 and a playoff contender's sagging pass defense.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW