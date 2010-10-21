Colts lose Collie, Clark for indefinite period with hand injuries

Polian spoke Thursday morning at a CEO Forum at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he told the audience about Clark: "He's got an injury to his wrist, which is a relatively rare injury. He's visiting a doctor in Cleveland today. He's due to come in and talk late this afternoon when he gets back and I get back. I don't know what the prognosis is. This is not the kind of injury that is very common where our doctors can say 'Hey, look, this is a four-week injury or this is a six-week injury.' So we'll know more later tonight."