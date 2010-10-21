Colts lose Collie, Clark for indefinite period with hand injuries

First Joseph Addai, then Dallas Clark and now Austin Collie. If this run continues, the Indianapolis Colts might not have any healthy offensive players left by the time they return from a bye week.
The Colts announced Thursday that Collie, their second-leading receiver, had thumb surgery. The team said a timeframe for Collie's return hadn't been established, but a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that the receiver will be out at least two weeks.
Collie has 44 catches for 503 yards and a team-high six touchdown receptions.
Clark was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham at The Cleveland Clinic on Thursday, the tight end's agent, Neil Cornrich, told La Canfora. Graham is one of the nation's premier hand surgeons, and Clark and the Colts anticipate having more details about when the tight end can play by the end of the day.
"We're just not sure right now whether Dallas would be out a few weeks or if it's going to be longer than that," Cornrich said.
Polian spoke Thursday morning at a CEO Forum at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he told the audience about Clark: "He's got an injury to his wrist, which is a relatively rare injury. He's visiting a doctor in Cleveland today. He's due to come in and talk late this afternoon when he gets back and I get back. I don't know what the prognosis is. This is not the kind of injury that is very common where our doctors can say 'Hey, look, this is a four-week injury or this is a six-week injury.' So we'll know more later tonight."
Clark is tied for fourth in the NFL in receptions, but he leads tight ends with 37. He has 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He had 100 receptions for 1,106 yards in 2009 season.
Three-year pro Jacob Tamme will fill in for Clark. Tamme has played in 34 games and has six catches for 47 yards, none this season.
La Canfora reported Wednesday, citing a league source, that Addai could miss several weeks because he sustained nerve damage in his left shoulder. He suffered the injury last Sunday against the Washington Redskins.
The Colts also announced Thursday that backup defensive tackle Antonio Johnson, who has eight tackles in six games this season, underwent knee surgery.