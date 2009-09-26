Colts leave for Arizona without injured LB Brackett, CB Hayden

Published: Sep 26, 2009 at 01:34 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Middle linebacker Gary Brackett and cornerback Kelvin Hayden didn't travel with the Indianapolis Colts to Arizona, where they will play the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Brackett injured his left knee late during last Sunday's victory at Miami, and Hayden hurt his hamstring. Both were held out of practice this week.

Freddy Keiaho likely will replace Brackett, the defensive captain, in the Colts' starting lineup. It's uncertain who will replace Hayden in the secondary.

