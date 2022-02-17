Colts LB Darius Leonard spends offseason preparing to face Titans RB Derrick Henry

When Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard works out during the offseason, he's picturing tackling division rival running back Derrick Henry.

During the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, Leonard told Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans' official team website that his preparation for each season includes getting ready to take down the behemoth running back.

"In the offseason, I think about him," Leonard said of Henry. "When I am working out, (I think): 'What drills am I going to do to make be better to face Derrick Henry, one of the best backs in the league?'

"I always joke and say he is like a defensive end playing running back. He is a workhorse, and you can see it in the offseason, and you can see it in the fourth quarter. When things get tough, he is breaking a run for 70 yards, and that just goes to show you what type of player he is. It is amazing competing against Derrick."

Playing in the same division, the star linebacker and running back meet twice a season, and the collisions between the two steamrollers are usually epic.

In two meetings this season, Henry rushed for 181 total yards on 56 carries with zero TDs. The RB played through a foot injury in the Week 8 matchup against Indy that saw him miss the rest of the regular season.

The Titans won both matchups against Indy in 2021 en route to the AFC South title.

Leonard said that knowing he'll see a heavy dose of a player like Henry each season informs his preparation.