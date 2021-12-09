Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Little did Leonard know his conception would soon be prompted by the man who first heard the idea.

On the first play of the game, Moore anticipated a Tyrod Taylor pass and made a tremendous sideline catch for his career-best-tying fourth interception of the year. The cornerback proceeded to force another turnover in Houston's ensuing possession, poking the ball out of Pharoah Brown's grasp and continuing what would end up becoming a dominant defensive display.

The Colts harassed Taylor enough to force a quarterback change, but rookie Davis Mills soon felt the wrath of a Colts defensive line that had four sacks and 11 QB hits. Indianapolis allowed just 141 yards of total offense and allowed no red-zone appearances in the shutout.

"Dominant defensive performance," Colts head coach Frank Reich said after the game, via the team's website. "The defense was unreal. I don't think they crossed the 50-yard line until a minute to go. That's an epic defensive performance from, really, start to finish, and that's what we talked about at halftime -- as good as it was in the first half, it was just as important for us to finish the game like that, just for where we want to go, finishing."

The stress-free victory was a timely one for the Colts, who enter a Week 14 bye before a crucial four-game stretch that will decide their playoff hopes and begins with a Thursday night game versus the New England Patriots.

Just has he anticipated the very next goose egg laid by an Indianapolis opponent, Leonard eagerly popped up off the cooler for the next practice drill.