Colts LB Brackett leaves game vs. Packers with hand injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Indianapolis Colts defensive captain Gary Brackett left with a right hand injury late in the first quarter of Thursday night's 59-24 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Brackett's locker was cleared out after the game, and Colts coach Jim Caldwell said he had no updates on any of his team's injuries.
Brackett, the starting middle linebacker, was trying to tackle Packers running back Ryan Grant on a short gain when it appeared teammate Philip Wheeler came crashing through and hit Brackett's hand with his helmet.
"I didn't see him on that play, I just made the play," Wheeler said. "I didn't see Gary at all."
More than a half-dozen trainers and Colts personnel surrounded Brackett, who left for the locker room a few minutes later with a towel wrapped over his right hand and forearm.
Brackett, 30, agreed to a five-year, $33 million deal during the offseason to stay with the Colts, hours after he became an unrestricted free agent.
