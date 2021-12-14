Colts LB Bobby Okereke says Indy wants to 'attack the run,' make Patriots 'one-dimensional'

When last we saw the New England Patriots on the gridiron, Josh McDaniels called 46 runs to just three passes in a 14-10 win over Buffalo.

While it was an extreme situation in blustery weather, it's obvious the Pats want to be a run-first club when possible to soften up defenses and make life easier on rookie quarterback Mac Jones. If defenses can't stop the run, McDaniels will keep calling it.

Ahead of Saturday’s prime-time bout on NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts know they want to force Jones to have to throw.

"That's a pride point for us," middle linebacker Bobby Okereke said, via the Indy Star. "We're just ready to attack the run and make them one-dimensional."

The Colts have one of the better run defenses in the NFL, led by Darius Leonard and Okereke. Entering their Week 14 bye, Indy ranked fourth in the NFL in rush DVOA, per Football Outsiders' metrics.

Okereke noted that the middle of the defense has to be disciplined to slow the Patriots' rushing attack.

"They've got mixes in there: they run Wham, trap, counter, power," Okereke said. "For me and the linebackers, it's about having our eyes right, playing downhill and being the more aggressive, physical team."