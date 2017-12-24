Around the NFL

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, 44, plans to play in 2018

Published: Dec 23, 2017 at 11:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Adam Vinatieri is still kicking.

Turning 45 this week, the Indianapolis Colts kicker said after Saturday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens that he plans to play next season, which would be his 23rd in the NFL.

The question now becomes where Vinatieri, a free agent after this season, will kick in 2018. After 12 years with the Colts, he'd like to remain in Indy, if possible.

"Indianapolis is home to me and my family. I love the Irsay family, but I understand this is a business," Vinatieri said, via the team's official website. "I just know I'm going to play another year."

Vinatieri has seen his field goal percentage dip the past two seasons, which cost him a $500,000 bonus. The perennial Pro Bowler, however, remains one of the most consistent booters in the NFL and barely missed a 60-yard attempt Saturday night. In a league with multiple teams playing kicker roulette this season, a reliable veteran like Vinatieri will find a job elsewhere if the Colts move on.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens sign veteran RB Mike Davis to one-year contract

Mike Davis' time without a job didn't last long. The veteran running back signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Bengals ignoring hype elsewhere, focused on keeping AFC throne: 'It goes through us right now'

The Cincinnati Bengals are the defending AFC champions, but they seem to have a chip on their collective shoulder that is only growing in size.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 10

Dennis Kelly is returning to the AFC South with a former rival. The veteran tackle is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst upon retirement

Once Tom Brady decides to retire, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst, the network announced on Tuesday. Brady will call games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

news

Broncos-Rams clash set for Christmas Day on CBS/Nickelodeon simulcast

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will host the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET in a game simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

news

Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. on addition of J.C. Jackson: 'That's what we definitely need'

For a Chargers squad that finished a win away from the postseason, J.C. Jackson's insertion could be crucial in L.A. returning to the playoffs. Fellow Bolts cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is certainly singing the praises of his new teammate.

news

Former Rams, Patriots RB Sony Michel signs with Dolphins

Former Rams, Patriots running back Sony Michel is signing with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. A first-round pick for New England in 2018, Michel spent the first three years of his career with the Patriots, and now after a one-year stint with the Rams, he's back in the AFC East.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: 'System will enable' WRs to be productive, help QB Justin Fields

New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is confident Chicago has receivers who can develop into standouts in "the system" the team has in place.

news

FA wide receiver Jarvis Landry receiving interest from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are interested in wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a former Cleveland Brown and Miami Dolphin, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 9

The Las Vegas Raiders signed the veteran linebacker Kenny Young to a free-agent deal, the team announced Monday.

news

Giants release veteran CB James Bradberry after two seasons

The New York Giants have informed James Bradberry that they will be releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Richard Sherman in talks with Amazon for key role in Prime Video's NFL programming

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is in deep talks with Amazon for a key role in their NFL programming this upcoming season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW