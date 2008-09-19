Colts, Jaguars both come limping into big divisional clash

"We've been very blessed and very fortunate that we've been able to maintain health and stability with having the same kind of net group of guys," said Colts tight end Dallas Clark, who is expected to return to action Sunday after missing last week's game with a knee injury. "But this year, obviously, we've had injuries. We've had guys that we've always seen in there not in there and it makes it a little more difficult. But Coach Dungy isn't going to let us make that an excuse. We've just got to keep getting better, and if everybody focuses on their job, cumulatively, we'll get better as a team."