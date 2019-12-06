Colts, Jack Doyle agree to three-year, $21M extension

Doyle met injury-related struggles for the first time in his career last season, which robbed him of all but six games. He's appeared in at least 15 games in each of his other five seasons and is on track to again meet that mark in 2019. For his career, Doyle has caught 236 passes for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he's serving as a reliable option for Jacoby Brissett in the first year of the post-Andrew Luck Colts.