Colts interested in veteran QB Philip Rivers

"This thing has taken a life of its own. We did a two-year deal with Jacoby to find out, kind of -- we like Jacoby Brissett," Ballard said. "Love what he stands for. It was almost a tale of two seasons with him. We're 5-2 and he's playing good football, he had the injury and then we had injuries as a team and we kind of slid down. We did the short-term deal to see what we had.