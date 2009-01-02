Colts hurting along offensive line entering wild-card game

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts rookie offensive linemen Mike Pollak and Jamey Richard missed practice Friday and didn't make the trip to San Diego for Saturday night's AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game against the Chargers.
Pollak, a starting guard, and Richard, a backup center, hadn't practiced all week because of ankle injuries they sustained during last week's 23-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Indianapolis coach Tony Dungy had said that if Pollak couldn't play, Dan Federkeil would start in his place. Federkeil started the first three games this season at right guard when Pollak was out with a knee injury.
"(Dan) will do fine," Dungy said Thursday. "He's practiced well, and he'll be fine."
Richard is a backup at left guard.
Players and coaches were unavailable Friday because the team flew to San Diego after practice.
Linebacker Gary Brackett, the defensive captain, is the only other Colts player who has been ruled out. Brackett hasn't played since Nov. 30 after cracking a bone in his lower right leg.
Dungy said he likely would move outside linebacker Freddy Keiaho to Brackett's spot in the middle and put Tyjuan Hagler, last year's starter on the outside, in the starting lineup.
"The way we've practiced, they look pretty comfortable," Dungy said. "Buster Davis will be the first substitute if we have any injuries, but that's probably the way we would start the game."
Defensive tackle Eric Foster (finger), cornerback Keiwan Ratliff (groin) and wide receiver Pierre Garcon (knee) all practiced the last two days after sitting out Wednesday. All three are listed as questionable.
Safety Bob Sanders and cornerback Tim Jennings also practiced Thursday and Friday after resting Wednesday. Sanders, Jennings and backup running back Chad Simpson weren't listed with injuries on the team's practice report.
