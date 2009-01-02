Colts hurting along offensive line entering wild-card game

Published: Jan 02, 2009 at 11:05 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts rookie offensive linemen Mike Pollak and Jamey Richard missed practice Friday and didn't make the trip to San Diego for Saturday night's AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game against the Chargers.

Pollak, a starting guard, and Richard, a backup center, hadn't practiced all week because of ankle injuries they sustained during last week's 23-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis coach Tony Dungy had said that if Pollak couldn't play, Dan Federkeil would start in his place. Federkeil started the first three games this season at right guard when Pollak was out with a knee injury.

"(Dan) will do fine," Dungy said Thursday. "He's practiced well, and he'll be fine."

Richard is a backup at left guard.

Players and coaches were unavailable Friday because the team flew to San Diego after practice.

Linebacker Gary Brackett, the defensive captain, is the only other Colts player who has been ruled out. Brackett hasn't played since Nov. 30 after cracking a bone in his lower right leg.

Dungy said he likely would move outside linebacker Freddy Keiaho to Brackett's spot in the middle and put Tyjuan Hagler, last year's starter on the outside, in the starting lineup.

"The way we've practiced, they look pretty comfortable," Dungy said. "Buster Davis will be the first substitute if we have any injuries, but that's probably the way we would start the game."

Defensive tackle Eric Foster (finger), cornerback Keiwan Ratliff (groin) and wide receiver Pierre Garcon (knee) all practiced the last two days after sitting out Wednesday. All three are listed as questionable.

Safety Bob Sanders and cornerback Tim Jennings also practiced Thursday and Friday after resting Wednesday. Sanders, Jennings and backup running back Chad Simpson weren't listed with injuries on the team's practice report.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud

Who are the early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft? Bucky Brooks ranks his top 10, with two teams boasting a pair of these instant-impact overachievers. Plus, Cole Strange's quick emergence from Round 1 punchline to Year 1 stud.

news

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey explained why he's "happy" to be joining his new team after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

J.K. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissues from his previous ACL surgery. The Ravens running back, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question. Wilson is questionable for Denver's game against the Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE