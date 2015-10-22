Colts host Saints in rematch of Super Bowl XLIV

Despite their first-place status in the mediocre AFC South, the Colts have been a bit of a disappointment so far this season. Quarterback Andrew Luck is just 1-3 as a starter this season. Backup Matt Hasselbeck actually was at the helm for two of the team's three victories. While Luck is on pace for career-worsts in most major statistical categories, his performance in last week's loss to the New England Patriots had to be a sign of encouragement. Luck completed 60 percent of his passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.