Colts hone in on Andrew Luck as they try to rebuild

Andrew Luck will come to Indianapolis for a private workout in the next couple of weeks. Robert Griffin III, apparently, will not.
Colts general manager Ryan Grigson said during a conference call Monday that the team plans to bring in Luck during the next couple of weeks.
The Colts, however, will not have the same opportunity with Griffin, who's projected by most analysts to go No. 2. Grigson said team officials did attend Griffin's Pro Day at Baylor but could schedule an individual workout.
"Circumstances didn't allow us to do anything private with him (Griffin), so we did the usual Pro Day," Grigson said during the conference call. "We did the best we could with that situation. We do have a private workout that we're scheduling with Andrew in the future."
Grigson insisted Monday that the team hasn't decided who to take and likely would wait until after the first round is completed April 26 before negotiating a deal with the No. 1 pick.
"We're going to do it the old-fashioned way, and that's not something that's been discussed at this point about how we would go about that," Grigson said. "I think we'll do it like teams always have and keep it simple."
Luck appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Monday and echoed Grigson's comments.
"I've been in contact with (the Colts)," Luck said, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I've talked to coach (Chuck) Pagano, I've talked to (quarterbacks coach Clyde) Christensen. But, you know, they haven't come out and said (they're picking me). I understand they've got their work to do; they've got their due diligence to go about. If it works out, great. If it doesn't, great as well."
Asked if he'd like the Colts to come out and announce their intentions to make him the No. 1 pick, Luck said the waiting game doesn't bother him.
"Maybe that'd be nice, but such is life," Luck said. "I'm not complaining. I feel like I'm in a very fortunate situation. I have a great opportunity ahead of me, and they've got to do what they've got to do."
Notes: Grigson dismissed reports that DE Dwight Freeney might be on his way out of Indianapolis. "There's never been any substance that would suggest we're doing anything like that. He's a Colt, period," Grigson said. ... Grigson also spoke highly of Donnie Avery, the Colts' newest receiver. "He's always been a fast guy," Grigson said of Avery. "He's had considerable production early on in his career and, of course, he as well as we, hope he gets back to that level. We sure hope he does and I know he does. It's a nice get for us based on what he brings to the table and what he can help in this offense with much needed wrinkle of speed."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.