Colts hone in on Andrew Luck as they try to rebuild

Notes: Grigson dismissed reports that DE Dwight Freeney might be on his way out of Indianapolis. "There's never been any substance that would suggest we're doing anything like that. He's a Colt, period," Grigson said. ... Grigson also spoke highly of Donnie Avery, the Colts' newest receiver. "He's always been a fast guy," Grigson said of Avery. "He's had considerable production early on in his career and, of course, he as well as we, hope he gets back to that level. We sure hope he does and I know he does. It's a nice get for us based on what he brings to the table and what he can help in this offense with much needed wrinkle of speed."