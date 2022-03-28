Around the NFL

Colts hire former head coach John Fox as senior defensive assistant

Published: Mar 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM




John Fox is back in the NFL.

The former longtime head coach has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as a senior defensive assistant, the team announced Monday.

It's been five years since Fox was last roaming an NFL sideline, tallying a 14-34 mark over three seasons with the Bears. His prior stops were much more successful.

He guided the Broncos to Super Bowl XLVIII and four consecutive division titles while compiling a 46-18 mark in the regular season for Denver. Before that, he led the Panthers to Super Bowl XXXVIII, five postseason wins and two division titles during a nine-year stint in Carolina.

After several years as a college defensive assistant, Fox broke into the NFL in 1989 with the Steelers and remined in the league until he was fired by Chicago following the 2017 season. The 67-year-old Fox recently worked as a studio analyst for ESPN.

Related Content

news

NFL forming new committee to review league and team policies regarding diversity hiring

Tom Pelissero and Steve Wyche report the league will announce a new committee -- including business leaders, academics, and former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith -- to review league and club policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring.
news

Jaguars center Brandon Linder retires after eight seasons in NFL

Longtime Jaguars center Brandon Linder is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. He announced the news in an Instagram post Monday.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who sits on the league's competition committee, told reporters Monday that he is not a fan of adjusted the rules to overtime.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater: Both QBs have been 'explicitly explained their roles and expectations'

The Dolphins don't have a QB competition brewing between Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. New Miami HC Mike McDaniel said Monday that the two QBs have been "explicitly explained their roles and expectations."
news

Titans want to sign WR A.J. Brown long-term: 'A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said Sunday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that sides have had only preliminary talks on a contract extension but expect to ramp things up as the summer progresses.
news

Giants' John Mara on Barkley: 'We're not shopping Saquon' 

Saquon Barkley's future in New York has been at the forefront of questions surrounding the new brass' rebuild this season, with GM Joe Schoen noting he's willing to consider trading the former first-round running back. However, Giants co-owner John Mara tossed water on the conversation Sunday.
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'There's no real ceiling' on ways to involve Tyreek Hill

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel couldn't believe Tyreek Hill was available. Now that Hill's on his team, McDaniel is exploring all the ways the Pro Bowl WR could be utilized.
news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett communicates 'nonstop' with Russell Wilson: 'We're joined at the hip'

The Broncos had been in search of a QB for years. Russell Wilson was looking for a new NFL home for at least a year. That explains the pure joy emanating out of Denver in the aftermath of their alliance. First-year HC Nathaniel Hackett said he and his new QB are already in constant communication.
news

Frank Reich: 'Unfair' to make Carson Wentz 'the scapegoat' for Colts' disappointing season

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn't pointing the finger at Carson Wentz for the Colts' woes in 2021 despite trading the QB away this offseason.
news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: Trading WR Davante Adams 'tough for me personally'

Speaking with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, the Packers head coach opened up about the team trading star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to the Raiders.
news

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

Colts HC Frank Reich describes the process of acquiring Matt Ryan, who is the Colts' fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. 
