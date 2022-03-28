Colts hire former head coach John Fox as senior defensive assistant

John Fox is back in the NFL.

The former longtime head coach has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as a senior defensive assistant, the team announced Monday.

It's been five years since Fox was last roaming an NFL sideline, tallying a 14-34 mark over three seasons with the Bears. His prior stops were much more successful.

He guided the Broncos to Super Bowl XLVIII and four consecutive division titles while compiling a 46-18 mark in the regular season for Denver. Before that, he led the Panthers to Super Bowl XXXVIII, five postseason wins and two division titles during a nine-year stint in Carolina.