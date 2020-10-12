NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Colts HC Frank Reich dismisses talk of switch to Jacoby Brissett: Philip Rivers is our QB

Published: Oct 12, 2020 at 06:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

If you ask Frank Reich, quarterback is not the issue for his Colts.

At 3-2, Indianapolis is far from a moment of crisis at the position. But one couldn't watch Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Cleveland Browns without wondering about the Colts' viability going forward with ﻿Philip Rivers calling the shots.

No matter to Reich, who said Rivers is "the least" of his worries after the loss and on Monday shot down any thought of replacing him with ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿.

"No," Reich said, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "Philip is our quarterback."

Rivers threw an ugly pick-six in the second half, and was also flagged for intentional grounding when he heaved a pass out of the end zone, with downtown Cleveland's Public Square serving as the nearest eligible receiver. The untimely penalty produced a safety and two points for the Browns. The two errors combined to give the Browns' their nine-point margin of victory.

One could point to the circumstances in which the veteran was performing Sunday. Rivers was without his starting left tackle, ﻿Anthony Castonzo﻿, and Cleveland's stellar pass rush unsurprisingly caused problems. Rivers was pressured at the highest rate (29.4 percent) he's experienced this season in the loss, more than 10 percentage points higher than his total pressure rate through the first four weeks.

He had his first touchdown-less game as a Colt as a result, and posted his lowest passer rating (60.5) since Week 11 of 2019, back when he was still a Charger.

"My trust at the end of the day is that this guy is a Hall of Fame quarterback," Reich said. "I have the utmost belief in him, and our team has the utmost belief in him, and you're gonna have to live with some mistakes. We truly believe the good will far outweigh the bad."

Indianapolis has been a team that has largely won with its defense, allowing just 14 points per game in its first four weeks. The Colts surrendered 32 Sunday, making for an uphill climb for Rivers, who ultimately couldn't complete the task.

The Colts learned what they had in Brissett last season, prompting them to go out and sign Rivers to a one-year deal as somewhat of a stopgap. It's unlikely they'll turn to Brissett unless the situation becomes desperate. At 3-2, that simply isn't the case, even after an ugly showing in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Week 5 inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
news

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson: 'We've taken this thing extremely serious'

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said Monday that the franchise has been transparent with the NFL and that he's unaware of when the league and NFLPA's investigation would conclude or when the team would be made aware of the findings. 
news

Falcons owner Blank explains firings of Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff: 'It's called lack of winning'

The firings of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff came down to one constant from 2017-2020: disappointment. Falcons owner Arthur Blank was blunt with reporters on Monday following his decision to terminate the employment of both his general manager and head coach. 
news

Tom Brady congratulates LeBron James with photoshopped image from Bears game

Tom Brady is no stranger to social media, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined the meme fun from his gaffe from last Thursday's loss with a special shoutout to Lakers star LeBron James.
news

Adam Gase says he's 'toyed' with idea of giving up play-calling as Jets remain winless

Jets coach Adam Gase said that he's toyed with the idea of of giving up play-calling duties in order to manage games better.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott still 'our future'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s gruesome injury Sunday afternoon launched questions about his future in Dallas. Despite the uncertain nature of Prescott's injury, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says the team's feelings about Dak as its franchise QB haven't changed.  
news

NFL owners meeting virtually Tuesday, prefer to avoid Week 18 scenario

The NFL's owners are meeting virtually Tuesday and chief on their agenda is the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Judy Battista reports there is a strong preference among ownership to not add a Week 18 in order to keep the playoffs and Super Bowl on schedule.
news

Ron Rivera reiterates Washington will start Kyle Allen if he's healthy enough to play

Alex Smith's incredible comeback story reached a new high Sunday when he entered Washington's game in place of ﻿Kyle Allen﻿, but he might soon return to the sideline. Ron Rivera said Allen will remain the team's starting quarterback if he's healthy enough to play.
news

What to watch for in Los Angeles Chargers-New Orleans Saints on 'MNF'

After sharing a field with future Hall of Fame quarterbacks twice in three career starts, Justin Herbert will have another brush with QB royalty on "Monday Night Football" when the Chargers travel to New Orleans to take on Drew Brees and the Saints.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

Saints tight end Jared Cook and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are expected to play tonight against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons name DC Raheem Morris their interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn

Raheem Morris will take over the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons in the wake of Dan Quinn's dismissal. The Falcons finalized a deal to make Morris their interim head coach on Monday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL