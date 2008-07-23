Colts have camp challenges with injuries piling up in offseason

How will Dungy integrate younger players into the defense?

Tony Dungy is a master at integrating players young and new into his defensive system, and will have his work cut out for him in what could end up being his final camp as Colts head coach if he retires after the season. LB Tyjuan Hagler -- one of Dungy's success stories as a first-time starter last season -- has an injured pectoral muscle, opening the door for the likes of Clint Session and Philip Wheeler to take on a larger role. Both S Bob Sanders (recovering from offseason shoulder surgery) and DE Dwight Freeney (recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered in Week 10) are expected to open camp on the PUP list, making it that much more challenging for Dungy and defensive coordinator Ron Meeks to establish some consistency heading into the season. While Sanders and Freeney are confident they'll be ready to go Week 1, it may take some time for the rust to wear off without any work during training camp.