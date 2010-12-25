Colts' Hart, three defenders out vs. Raiders; Addai questionable

Published: Dec 25, 2010 at 11:02 AM

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday downgraded four players from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, the team announced.

Running back Mike Hart (ankle), defensive back Kelvin Hayden (neck), defensive tackle Dan Muir (chest) and linebacker Clint Session (elbow) did not travel with the team to Oakland.

Running back Joseph Addai, out the previous eight games with a nerve injury in his left shoulder, remains questionable.

"I feel like I'm heading in the right direction," Addai said Thursday, during a week in which he fully participated in practice. "I felt good. I didn't set myself back. Really, I'm just happy to put on a uniform and just get back into it."

The Raiders announced Friday that defensive tackle Richard Seymour (hamstring) and punter Shane Lechler (right hamstring) are questionable, along with wideout Johnnie Lee Higgins (ankle) and offensive tackle Langston Walker (concussion).

Seymour, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, injured his hamstring during the third quarter of the Raiders' 39-23 victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Cornerbacks Nnamdi Asomugha (ankle) and Chris Johnson (groin), wideout Nick Miller (ankle), tight end Zach Miller (foot) and safety Michael Mitchell (ribs) are probable.

