Colts' Gonzalez expected to miss 2 to 6 weeks with strained knee ligament

Published: Sep 13, 2009 at 06:35 AM

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez suffered a right knee injury during Sunday's 14-12 season-opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and could be out several weeks.

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports that Gonzalez suffered a strained ligament in the knee, with a preliminary diagnosis of missing 2 to 6 weeks, according to a league source. The Colts will do more testing on Gonzalez on Monday and monitor any swelling, but they expect the receiver to miss at least a few weeks.

Gonzalez was injured during the first quarter of the game in Indianapolis while running a route, and he wasn't touched on the play in which he was hurt. He started his route, then fell to the ground. He was helped off the field and put no pressure on the right leg.

Gonzalez didn't return to the game after he was injured, although he was officially listed as questionable to return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

