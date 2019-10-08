Colts go old-school, McCaffrey dominates, QB question for Jags

Minshew's $542,904 cap cost (per Over The Cap) as a sixth-round pick feels like a mezzanine-level seafood lunch compared to the $50 million guaranteed floated toward Foles, who, as a veteran free agent signee, was supposed to be the Jags' quarterback savior. It's an unusual situation that shares DNA with the Philly-based journey that saw Foles play Super Bowl-winning civic hero in relief of Carson Wentz. Foles and Wentz coexisted on the Eagles for a while -- and because Foles is a gem of a human, they did so harmoniously -- but two popular passers on one roster can't last forever.