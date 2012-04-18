Colts GM Ryan Grigson says he knows who he's taking No. 1

Published: Apr 18, 2012 at 06:35 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts general manager Ryan Grigson said Wednesday he has decided who to take with the No. 1 overall pick in next week's NFL draft. He's just not giving away the secret yet.

"We've known for a little while. We've done all our due diligence," Grigson said during a news conference. "Unless there's an unforeseen problem or something like that, we know what we're doing."

Grigson wouldn't say if the Colts have opened negotiations with the player they want to pick. He said there is no rush to sign the player before the draft begins April 26.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has repeatedly said the team would take Peyton Manning's successor with the top pick, presumably using it on either Stanford's Andrew Luck or Baylor's Robert Griffin III.

The Colts brought in Luck for a private workout this month and also for an interview. Griffin hasn't traveled to Indianapolis for any personal meetings and is widely expected to be taken by the Washington Redskins with the second overall pick.

Luck's agent, Will Wilson, didn't respond to an email seeking comment, and a spokeswoman for the agency representing Luck said Tuesday she was unaware if the Colts and Wilson were discussing a contract. Luck has been attending classes at Stanford and isn't planning to do any more interviews until he arrives next week in New York for the draft.

