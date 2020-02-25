Around the NFL

Colts GM: LT Anthony Castonzo returning for 2020

Published: Feb 25, 2020 at 04:28 AM

Though the Colts ultimately fell short of expectations in 2019, their offensive line was as formidable as advertised.

Ranked third among the league's O-lines at season's end by Pro Football Focus, the Colts' band of bruisers received positive news Tuesday from within Lucas Oil Stadium as Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard told the media that left tackle Anthony Castonzo has officially announced his intention to return to the team in 2020 for his 10th season.

Castonzo, 31, had hinted at possibly retiring following the 2019 campaign, but has now told Ballard he's coming back.

The matter at hand will now be re-signing the free-agent offensive tackle, who's played 132 games for the Colts, starting all of them and somehow unbelievably never having made a Pro Bowl. The 6-foot-7, 307-pound Castonzo weighs in at No. 24 on the NFL.com free-agent list.

The long-haired people mover allowed just three sacks in 2019 as he earned a stellar 84.4 pass-blocking grade via PFF and an 81.3 overall rating -- which tied him at seventh among all NFL tackles.

Just two days earlier, Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was a "strong likelihood that he will come back," it appears that's just the case.

And thus, one of the best tackles is on track to return to one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield details 'angry run' in Week 1 win: 'When you gotta do it, you gotta do it'

Speaking with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on Angry Chats on NFL+, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield detailed the stiff-arm play from Week 1 that earned him the "Angry Runs" scepter.
news

Aaron Rodgers opens up on Achilles injury, recovery timeline: Rehab plan will 'shock some people'

﻿New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ broke his brief silence with an Instagram post Thursday, and on Friday, he spoke at length about his season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful, DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) game-time decision to play Sunday vs. Titans 

Los Angeles Chargers standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is doubtful to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury. 
news

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and linebacker ﻿Quay Walker﻿ (concussion) are all questionable for the Packers heading into Sunday against the Falcons.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Would the Chiefs have won in Week 1 with Chris Jones and Travis Kelce? We'll never know, but we don't have to debate it in Week 2 because both will play against Jacksonville, coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 
news

Commanders DE Chase Young (neck) off injury report, set to make season debut Sunday vs. Broncos

﻿Chase Young﻿ is ready for action. The Commanders announced Friday that the defensive end has been cleared and will be active Week 2 versus the Broncos.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik: RB Dameon Pierce 'should touch the ball more' in Week 2 vs. Colts

After the Houston Texans offense tallied 44 passes compared to 18 running back carries in Week 1's 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik plans to get Dameon Pierce more involved in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs lost in Week 1 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Now K.C. is trying to avoid becoming just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ has a rare quick-turn revenge-game opportunity as his Giants travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a little over three weeks after they shipped the former first-round pick away for a bag of peanuts.