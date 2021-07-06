Around the NFL

Colts GM Chris Ballard confident in receiving corps after relatively quiet offseason

Published: Jul 06, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts aren't one for the meaningless splash.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard disappointed some by not reeling in the biggest of fish in March, a reality that isn't the worst outcome for a team. It just stings a little more when said team is among those with the most salary cap space available and is coming off a playoff berth and wild-card exit.

The Colts did make moves, though -- they just refused to overpay to make a headline.

"We've got good players out of free agency, and we've been successful," Ballard told The Athletic's Robert Mays, via the Indianapolis Star. "We're just not the biggest fans of right out the gate free agency where you're paying B players A-plus money, which is gonna affect down the line. ... There's a cost to that."

It is often true the team that wins free agency doesn't end up winning a whole lot once the regular season arrives. One can point to the Eagles' "dream team" of a decade ago for an example of this resulting letdown, and they're far from the lone club to attract plenty of offseason attention before faltering in the fall.

Ballard also has the luxury of deciding to instead reinvest the Colts' liquid cash in players he selected and Indianapolis developed. That will include players like ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ this upcoming offseason and ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ in the following offseason, both players taken by Ballard in the same draft class (2018), which means a spending spree isn't exactly the smartest approach for the Colts when they'll need to push some space into the future to retain their best.

"Our players know we want to keep them," Ballard said. "We've done a pretty good job so far of keeping the players we wanted to keep in-house. We feel like we have a really good ... I know culture gets thrown around, but we do. I think we have a really good culture. It's one of accountability. One where they care about each other, and one where they want to win and do special things."

Culture speak is fine when you're making the playoffs. Indianapolis did that in 2020 with a stopgap of a veteran in ﻿Philip Rivers﻿, who performed valiantly in his lone season with the Colts before tightening his bolo tie and riding off into the sunset. But with a question mark bigger than ever at quarterback heading into 2021 and a roster clearly capable of contending for the AFC South crown, culture alone isn't enough to answer the most pressing matters.

Enter ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, a player the Colts did not sign as a free agent, but acquired via trade. He was also a player who took up a good chunk of that aforementioned cap space.

With needs elsewhere and planning necessary for 2022 and beyond, the Colts didn't end up landing a big-name receiver. It also wasn't exactly the class for securing a generational talent on the open market. The B player who got paid A-plus money -- new Jets wideout Corey Davis, or new Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, for example -- just didn't fit in Indianapolis' budget, or culture.

Instead, Ballard is doubling down on the talent he's already brought in, some of whom just might need a full year of healthy football to potentially evolve into a game-changing player.

"I'm betting on Michael Pittman, who I think's got a chance to be really good. I thought he ended the year strong. He had a big playoff game with over 100 yards," Ballard said. "Everybody just ignores ﻿Zach Pascal﻿, but all he's done is catch (10) touchdowns over the last two years. And then getting Parris Campbell back is a big bonus and he's looked great during the offseason. We think we're a little better than other people do."

Oh, and along the way, Ballard managed to keep a beloved Colt in town for at least one more year.

"They're a talented group," Ballard said. "Is there a guy that, you know, you just line up and go, 'Holy crap man, how are we gonna stop this guy?' Maybe not, but they are really damn good players, and T.Y. Hilton can still play. He can still play. T.Y. Hilton is as competitive and as good a teammate as I've ever been around."

If you scroll down the Colts' official site to find an updated list of who they've added, the folks on their digital side have cleverly organized the list of changes. There's newcomers -- with Wentz atop that list -- followed by the list of unrestricted free agents who were Colts entering March. After a quick scroll, you'll see they haven't lost much at all, and they're on a steady pace of drafting, developing and supplementing that should allow Indianapolis to sustain relative success.

If Wentz ends up being the franchise quarterback they hope he is, they might not have as many needs as some may have thought just a few months ago.

Related Content

news

WR N'Keal Harry formally requests trade from Patriots

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has formally requested a trade from New England through his agent on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Panthers TE Dan Arnold 'ready to take on a bigger role' in Carolina

Dan Arnold isn't quite a household name but, in his first season with the Panthers, an expanded role -- and a bigger spotlight -- could be on the horizon.
news

Delanie Walker endorses Titans TE Anthony Firkser: He's 'going to be elite'

A former teammate of new Titans starting tight end Anthony Firkser, Delanie Walker believes the Tennessee four-year pro will take a step to the next level in 2021 after following in the footsteps of Walker and Jonnu Smith. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using offseason to 'work on my mental health'

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to think about since he last took the field. In advance of a return to action -- he's competing in a Tuesday charity golf exhibition that includes Tom Brady -- the Packers' star QB talked at length about another important initiative of his this offseason: mental health.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 5 to July 11): HOF WR Michael Irvin retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. It's a four-year, $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported. 
news

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Drafted later than he expected, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was nonetheless excited when he was taken because he feels he's a perfect fit for the New York Jets. 
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all. 
news

Tight end Delanie Walker believes 'ankle will hold up,' opportunity will come in training camp

Though confident he'll find a squad when training camp kicks off, Delanie Walker believes potential suitors are likely apprehensive about signing him due to lingering questions about his ankle, which resulted in him finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans on injured reserve. 
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW