Colts GM Chris Ballard confident in receiving corps after relatively quiet offseason

The Indianapolis Colts aren't one for the meaningless splash.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard disappointed some by not reeling in the biggest of fish in March, a reality that isn't the worst outcome for a team. It just stings a little more when said team is among those with the most salary cap space available and is coming off a playoff berth and wild-card exit.

The Colts did make moves, though -- they just refused to overpay to make a headline.

"We've got good players out of free agency, and we've been successful," Ballard told The Athletic's Robert Mays, via the Indianapolis Star. "We're just not the biggest fans of right out the gate free agency where you're paying B players A-plus money, which is gonna affect down the line. ... There's a cost to that."

It is often true the team that wins free agency doesn't end up winning a whole lot once the regular season arrives. One can point to the Eagles' "dream team" of a decade ago for an example of this resulting letdown, and they're far from the lone club to attract plenty of offseason attention before faltering in the fall.

Ballard also has the luxury of deciding to instead reinvest the Colts' liquid cash in players he selected and Indianapolis developed. That will include players like ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ this upcoming offseason and ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ in the following offseason, both players taken by Ballard in the same draft class (2018), which means a spending spree isn't exactly the smartest approach for the Colts when they'll need to push some space into the future to retain their best.

"Our players know we want to keep them," Ballard said. "We've done a pretty good job so far of keeping the players we wanted to keep in-house. We feel like we have a really good ... I know culture gets thrown around, but we do. I think we have a really good culture. It's one of accountability. One where they care about each other, and one where they want to win and do special things."

Culture speak is fine when you're making the playoffs. Indianapolis did that in 2020 with a stopgap of a veteran in ﻿Philip Rivers﻿, who performed valiantly in his lone season with the Colts before tightening his bolo tie and riding off into the sunset. But with a question mark bigger than ever at quarterback heading into 2021 and a roster clearly capable of contending for the AFC South crown, culture alone isn't enough to answer the most pressing matters.

Enter ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, a player the Colts did not sign as a free agent, but acquired via trade. He was also a player who took up a good chunk of that aforementioned cap space.