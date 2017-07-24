Colts GM: Andrew Luck to open training camp on PUP

General manager Chris Ballard announced Monday that Andrew Luck will be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The roster move became official Tuesday morning.
While the early camp absence is obviously not ideal, Ballard insists Luck has encountered no setbacks in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.
Luck has started a throwing program and is expected to be healthy in time for the regular season.
Luck's status will be one of the NFL's major storylines of August. As optimistic as the team's brass has been, Ballard is reluctant to promise that the starting QB will practice before Week 1.
As former Colts interim coach and current Cardinals head man Bruce Arians referenced last week, Indianapolis has been overly reliant upon Luck to carry the team since the No. 1 overall pick entered the league in 2012.
That's unlikely to change in Luck's sixth NFL season.
The Colts also announced Monday that safety Clayton Geathers will miss at least the first six games of the 2017 regular season while he recovers from offseason neck surgery.